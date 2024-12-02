Left Menu

Public Assault in Delhi Raises Concerns on Safety

A Cameroon national was publicly assaulted by her husband and his friends in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area. A video of the incident shows the woman unconscious on the road. Residents helped apprehend her husband, who was arrested. The woman received hospital treatment and was discharged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has stirred public concern, a Cameroon national was subjected to a vicious assault by her husband and his friends in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area on Sunday afternoon. The police have confirmed the event, which was witnessed by numerous bystanders.

A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral on social media, depicting the woman lying on the road after the attack, allegedly carried out by her husband and his associates. The video also shows local residents stepping in to intervene and detain the husband until authorities arrived.

Upon police arrival, the woman was found unconscious and was promptly taken to a hospital for treatment. Her husband, reportedly a Nigerian national, was arrested at the scene and is currently under interrogation. Authorities have registered a case, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

