Tragedy Strikes in Patna: Transformer Explosion Claims Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Patna district as a transformer explosion resulted in the death of a 75-year-old woman and injuries to her daughter and granddaughter.

The deceased, Yashoda Devi, was identified alongside her injured family members, Sarita Devi (45) and Geeta Kumari (10).

An explosion near an autorickshaw stand in Punpun area led to severe burns for all three, drawing a rapid response from police and fire departments. Despite efforts, Yashoda succumbed to her injuries, while the others continue to receive medical care at PMCH.

(With inputs from agencies.)