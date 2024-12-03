Left Menu

Debt-for-Nature Swaps: A Green Financing Revolution

Debt swaps are increasingly used by nations to fund environmental projects. By replacing old debts with cheaper alternatives, countries like the Bahamas and Gabon are able to invest in conserving marine ecosystems and tackling climate change. Several nations have successfully implemented such swaps, unlocking millions for nature conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 01:40 IST
Debt-for-Nature Swaps: A Green Financing Revolution

Nations are increasingly resorting to debt-for-nature swaps to finance their environmental initiatives. This financial strategy involves countries buying back expensive debt and replacing it with more affordable options, often facilitated by development banks. The resulting savings are channeled into environmental projects such as mangrove restoration and ocean protection.

Among the countries pursuing this path, the Bahamas made headlines in 2024 by securing over $120 million for marine conservation through a $300 million debt swap. Similarly, El Salvador has committed significant funds to conserve its main river, the Rio Lempa, with support from JP Morgan and DFC.

Other examples include Ecuador's deal focusing on the Galapagos Islands, Gabon's effort to protect leatherback turtles, and Belize's trust to safeguard its coral reef. These cases highlight the transformative potential of this financial mechanism in promoting environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024