Left Menu

South Korea and Kyrgyzstan Forge Comprehensive Partnership

South Korea and Kyrgyzstan announced a comprehensive partnership focusing on trade, climate, energy, and supply chains. President Yoon Suk Yeol's office confirmed the collaboration after a meeting in Seoul, where the leaders signed an understanding covering energy and critical minerals cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:35 IST
South Korea and Kyrgyzstan Forge Comprehensive Partnership
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea and Kyrgyzstan have revealed plans to establish a wide-ranging partnership encompassing trade, climate initiatives, energy, and supply chain advancements, according to a recent statement from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office.

The announcement was made following a leadership summit held in Seoul, during which both nations' heads agreed on various collaborative efforts to strengthen ties.

Key agreements included a memorandum of understanding that highlights cooperative ventures in the energy sector and the exploration and development of critical mineral resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024