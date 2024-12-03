South Korea and Kyrgyzstan Forge Comprehensive Partnership

South Korea and Kyrgyzstan have revealed plans to establish a wide-ranging partnership encompassing trade, climate initiatives, energy, and supply chain advancements, according to a recent statement from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office.

The announcement was made following a leadership summit held in Seoul, during which both nations' heads agreed on various collaborative efforts to strengthen ties.

Key agreements included a memorandum of understanding that highlights cooperative ventures in the energy sector and the exploration and development of critical mineral resources.

