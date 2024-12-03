Left Menu

Impeachment Looms: Sara Duterte Faces Legal Battle

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte faces an impeachment complaint, accused of issuing death threats and involvement in extra-judicial killings. Filed by civil society activists, the complaint highlights alleged constitutional violations and corruption. The backdrop is her political feud with President Marcos Jr. and speculation about her future presidential ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:49 IST
Impeachment Looms: Sara Duterte Faces Legal Battle
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is under mounting pressure as she confronts an impeachment complaint filed on Monday. The complaint alleges her involvement in various high crimes, including issuing death threats against the president and fostering extra-judicial killings of drug suspects.

Backed by prominent civil society activists, the impeachment bid accuses Duterte of violating the Constitution and betraying public trust. The legal proceedings add complexity to Duterte's tense political rivalry with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whom she has threatened alongside his allies.

The allegations arrive amid Duterte's persistent refusal to answer detailed queries about financial misconduct and her alleged unexplained wealth, intensifying public scrutiny and calls for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024