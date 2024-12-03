Impeachment Looms: Sara Duterte Faces Legal Battle

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is under mounting pressure as she confronts an impeachment complaint filed on Monday. The complaint alleges her involvement in various high crimes, including issuing death threats against the president and fostering extra-judicial killings of drug suspects.

Backed by prominent civil society activists, the impeachment bid accuses Duterte of violating the Constitution and betraying public trust. The legal proceedings add complexity to Duterte's tense political rivalry with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whom she has threatened alongside his allies.

The allegations arrive amid Duterte's persistent refusal to answer detailed queries about financial misconduct and her alleged unexplained wealth, intensifying public scrutiny and calls for accountability.

