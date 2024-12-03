Akhilesh Yadav Raises Concerns Over Sambhal Violence and Mosque Survey
Akhilesh Yadav raises concerns about the well-planned violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, alleging it aims to disturb communal harmony. He criticizes a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, warning it could harm the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'. He demands action against the administration for acting hastily.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong concerns regarding the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He labeled the incident a 'well-planned' effort to disturb the communal harmony in a region long celebrated for its brotherhood.
During a Zero Hour discussion in the Lok Sabha, Yadav criticized the court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. He warned that such actions could harm the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb,' a cultural ethos marked by unity and diversity.
Yadav accused the Sambhal administration of acting in undue haste and called for the suspension of involved officials. He also questioned the government's respect for constitutional principles.
