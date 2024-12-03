TMC Urges UN Peacekeeping in Bangladesh Amid Minority Attacks

In a significant political move, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday requested the central government to urge the United Nations to deploy peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh. This plea follows a series of reported attacks on religious minorities, including Hindus, in the neighboring nation.

Highlighting the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay expressed grave concerns over the ongoing violence in Bangladesh. He stressed that West Bengal is directly affected due to its proximity and historical refugee influx during past upheavals.

Since the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5, reports indicate more than 200 attacks against Hindus across 50 districts. With Hindus making up 8% of Bangladesh's population, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also urged the Centre to seek UN intervention for restoring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)