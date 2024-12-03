Left Menu

Drone-Borne Heroin Haul Stopped in Amritsar

Authorities in Amritsar have arrested three individuals found with 4 kg of heroin, reportedly smuggled from Pakistan via drone. A pistol was also seized. An FIR is filed under the Narcotic Drugs Act, and further investigations aim to uncover the larger smuggling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:31 IST
Drone-Borne Heroin Haul Stopped in Amritsar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Amritsar have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking operations, apprehending three individuals in possession of 4 kg of heroin.

The illicit drugs are believed to have been smuggled into the country from Pakistan, utilizing drone technology for transportation. A 9mm pistol was also confiscated during the operation.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, has confirmed the arrests and revealed that an FIR has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Investigations are ongoing to track down other involved parties and to map the smuggling network's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

