Drone-Borne Heroin Haul Stopped in Amritsar

Authorities in Amritsar have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking operations, apprehending three individuals in possession of 4 kg of heroin.

The illicit drugs are believed to have been smuggled into the country from Pakistan, utilizing drone technology for transportation. A 9mm pistol was also confiscated during the operation.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, has confirmed the arrests and revealed that an FIR has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Investigations are ongoing to track down other involved parties and to map the smuggling network's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)