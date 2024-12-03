Tragedy of Migrant Workers: Odisha's Silent Crisis

In a startling revelation, over 400 migrant workers from Odisha have died in incidents outside the state over the past decade. This information was disclosed during a state assembly session held on Tuesday.

The Labor Minister, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, announced that since 2015, 403 workers from Odisha have died while working in other states. Notably, Ganjam district reported the highest number of deaths at 59, followed by Kalahandi with 39.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to curb such tragic occurrences, the government has set up a task force led by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, aiming to address the issue of distress migration through the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)