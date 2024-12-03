Toll Gate Assault: Arrests Made After Violent Altercation
A violent incident occurred at Talapady toll gate when occupants of a vehicle allegedly attacked toll booth staff. The altercation was reportedly initiated over fee evasion. CCTV captured the incident and Zulfan has been arrested, while efforts to apprehend other suspects continue.
Police have reported a violent altercation at the Talapady toll gate, where a group of car occupants allegedly assaulted toll staff following a dispute over toll fee evasion.
The incident, recorded late Sunday night, involved three men attacking toll personnel after being confronted for not paying the requisite fees at the booth.
CCTV footage captured the assault, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Zulfan, with a manhunt underway for the remaining suspects involved in the incident.
