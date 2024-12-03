Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Execution in Jharkhand Rape-Murder Case

The Supreme Court has delayed the execution of Rahul Kumar, convicted for the brutal rape and murder of a 19-year-old engineering student in Ranchi. This move follows the Jharkhand High Court's earlier confirmation of the death penalty. The case's records are being reviewed for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has put a hold on the execution of Rahul Kumar, a 30-year-old man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old engineering student in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Pankaj Mithal, and Ujjal Bhuyan has called for the translated trial court and high court records that culminated in Kumar's conviction. The apex court's decision arrived amidst an ongoing review of the case, originally judged by the Jharkhand High Court in September 2023.

The crime, which took place in December 2016, involved heinous acts of rape, strangulation, and burning of the victim, as noted in the high court's records. The courts are meticulously examining details as the apex court approaches this crucial case with due diligence.

