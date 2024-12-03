Tensions Rise as New Battlefront Opens in Northeast Syria

Fighters from a U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led coalition clashed with Syrian government forces in northeast Syria on Tuesday, marking a new battlefront for President Bashar al-Assad after losing Aleppo last week.

The clashes were accompanied by airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias supporting Assad's forces in the region, attributed to the U.S.-led coalition. This coalition, operating against Islamic State with limited U.S. ground troops, has not confirmed its involvement.

The conflict in the strategic areas near Deir al-Zor complicates Assad's situation as rebels recently captured former stronghold Aleppo. The territory is key for Assad, complicated by regional dynamics involving U.S., Russian, Iranian, and Turkish interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)