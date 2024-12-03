Left Menu

Tensions Rise as New Battlefront Opens in Northeast Syria

Fighters from a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led coalition engaged in intense clashes with Syrian government forces in northeast Syria. At the center of the conflict is the control over strategic territories near Deir al-Zor. Iranian-backed militias and U.S.-led coalition airstrikes add complexity to the ongoing strife.

Updated: 03-12-2024 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fighters from a U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led coalition clashed with Syrian government forces in northeast Syria on Tuesday, marking a new battlefront for President Bashar al-Assad after losing Aleppo last week.

The clashes were accompanied by airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias supporting Assad's forces in the region, attributed to the U.S.-led coalition. This coalition, operating against Islamic State with limited U.S. ground troops, has not confirmed its involvement.

The conflict in the strategic areas near Deir al-Zor complicates Assad's situation as rebels recently captured former stronghold Aleppo. The territory is key for Assad, complicated by regional dynamics involving U.S., Russian, Iranian, and Turkish interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

