The Battle for Jama Masjid Shamsi: A Clash of Faiths

A legal battle is unfolding in Budaun over the Jama Masjid Shamsi, as a Hindu organization seeks permission to worship there, arguing it was once a temple. The court has set December 10 for the Muslim side to complete its arguments.

The Shamsi Shahi Jama Masjid Intezamia Committee's lawyer, Asrar Ahmed, defended their stance by questioning the legal grounds of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's petition. Ahmed argued that the mosque, standing for 850 years, had never seen Hindu worship.

The controversy began in 2022 when Mukesh Patel claimed the site housed the Neelkanth Mahadev temple before its alleged destruction. As the court date approaches, tensions rise, underscored by recent violence in Sambhal district concerning mosque-temple disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)