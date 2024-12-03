Tensions Rise: Israel Threatens Lebanon Amid Fragile Ceasefire
Israel has threatened to escalate military actions in Lebanon if its ceasefire with Hezbollah collapses, targeting the Lebanese state more directly than before. This follows increased tensions and violations of the truce, despite calls for both sides to adhere to the peace agreement.
In a stark warning, Israel indicated it might escalate conflict in Lebanon should the fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah collapse. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that the nation's military actions would be more extensive and directly target the Lebanese state, holding it accountable for any truce violations.
The situation remains tense as both sides continue accusatory exchanges following recent skirmishes. Hezbollah's recent attack on an Israeli post prompted a strong Israeli military response, leading to casualties and heightened fears of renewed hostilities.
Both Lebanese and international diplomats have intensified efforts to maintain the ceasefire, urging Israeli restraint. Lebanese officials have been in communication with the U.S. and France, seeking to preserve the delicate peace and prevent further violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
