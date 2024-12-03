Left Menu

Bangle Seller Acquitted of Charges Amid Viral Controversy

Tasleem, a bangle seller from Uttar Pradesh, was acquitted of molestation and identity forgery charges due to lack of evidence. Accusations followed a viral video showing his assault. The court dismissed the case under the POCSO Act, acknowledging the prosecution's failure to substantiate allegations.

Updated: 03-12-2024 19:33 IST
Tasleem
  • Country:
  • India

Tasleem, a bangle seller from Uttar Pradesh, has been acquitted of molestation and identity forgery charges by an Indore sessions court, owing to insufficient evidence.

The allegations were made after a video of Tasleem being beaten by locals went viral, triggering further accusations under the POCSO Act.

The court ruled the prosecution could not prove the charges against Tasleem, highlighting shortcomings in the case that alleged improper conduct and the use of forged identity documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

