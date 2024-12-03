Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Over Agra's Sewage Crisis

The Supreme Court labeled images of sewage-filled roads in Agra as 'horrible' and dismissed the Agra Development Authority's (ADA) appeal against a Rs 2 crore fine imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The fine penalized the ADA's insufficient action against environmental harm caused by untreated sewage.

Led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the panel refuted ADA's appeal, demanding immediate nomination of a senior officer to ensure the adherence to NGT's directions. The apex court reiterated the release of previously deposited fines to be utilized for advancing wastewater treatment solutions.

This legal discourse emerged from an accusation by Devanshu Bose about unchecked sewage discharge in Agra. The NGT's findings revealed colossal discharge of untreated waste, spotlighting severe inadequacies in the city's sewage infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)