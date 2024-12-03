Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Over Agra's Sewage Crisis

The Supreme Court has dismissed the Agra Development Authority's appeal against a Rs 2 crore fine imposed by the National Green Tribunal for its failure to manage untreated sewage in Agra. The court emphasized immediate compliance with environmental guidelines to address the discharge of harmful waste in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:08 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Over Agra's Sewage Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court labeled images of sewage-filled roads in Agra as 'horrible' and dismissed the Agra Development Authority's (ADA) appeal against a Rs 2 crore fine imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The fine penalized the ADA's insufficient action against environmental harm caused by untreated sewage.

Led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the panel refuted ADA's appeal, demanding immediate nomination of a senior officer to ensure the adherence to NGT's directions. The apex court reiterated the release of previously deposited fines to be utilized for advancing wastewater treatment solutions.

This legal discourse emerged from an accusation by Devanshu Bose about unchecked sewage discharge in Agra. The NGT's findings revealed colossal discharge of untreated waste, spotlighting severe inadequacies in the city's sewage infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024