Tensions Surge: Netanyahu Challenges Ceasefire Violation Claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's commitment to a ceasefire with Hezbollah but emphasized that this did not signify the war's end. After a breached accord by Hezbollah, Israel retaliated by targeting over 20 locations in Lebanon, while stressing the enforcement of the ceasefire rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:17 IST
Tensions Surge: Netanyahu Challenges Ceasefire Violation Claims
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reinforced Israel's dedication to maintaining the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, despite recent breaches. Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Nahariya, Netanyahu emphasized the distinction between a ceasefire and an end to hostilities.

Hezbollah's violation of the accord on Monday prompted a swift response from Israel, targeting more than 20 locations in Lebanon. Netanyahu's remarks highlight the tension and precariousness surrounding the ceasefire, underscoring its fragile nature.

Netanyahu stated, "We are in a ceasefire, not the end of the war," stressing Israel's commitment to rehabilitating the northern regions while enforcing the ceasefire with stringent measures against any violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

