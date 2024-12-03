Tensions Surge: Netanyahu Challenges Ceasefire Violation Claims
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's commitment to a ceasefire with Hezbollah but emphasized that this did not signify the war's end. After a breached accord by Hezbollah, Israel retaliated by targeting over 20 locations in Lebanon, while stressing the enforcement of the ceasefire rules.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reinforced Israel's dedication to maintaining the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, despite recent breaches. Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Nahariya, Netanyahu emphasized the distinction between a ceasefire and an end to hostilities.
Hezbollah's violation of the accord on Monday prompted a swift response from Israel, targeting more than 20 locations in Lebanon. Netanyahu's remarks highlight the tension and precariousness surrounding the ceasefire, underscoring its fragile nature.
Netanyahu stated, "We are in a ceasefire, not the end of the war," stressing Israel's commitment to rehabilitating the northern regions while enforcing the ceasefire with stringent measures against any violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- ceasefire
- war
- Lebanon
- violations
- retaliation
- targets
- ceasefire enforcement
ALSO READ
Pawar's Defiant Rallying Cry: Battling Betrayal in Maharashtra
Brendan Carr: FCC's New Chairman and Trump's Warrior for Free Speech
Russia's Air Defence Thwarts Drone Threat to Moscow
WeForNature: Aaranyak's Initiative to Nurture Environmental Stewardship
India’s Bold Strategy: Skipping Warm-ups in Australia