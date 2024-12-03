Tensions Surge: Netanyahu Challenges Ceasefire Violation Claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reinforced Israel's dedication to maintaining the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, despite recent breaches. Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Nahariya, Netanyahu emphasized the distinction between a ceasefire and an end to hostilities.

Hezbollah's violation of the accord on Monday prompted a swift response from Israel, targeting more than 20 locations in Lebanon. Netanyahu's remarks highlight the tension and precariousness surrounding the ceasefire, underscoring its fragile nature.

Netanyahu stated, "We are in a ceasefire, not the end of the war," stressing Israel's commitment to rehabilitating the northern regions while enforcing the ceasefire with stringent measures against any violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)