Potato Politics: Export Controversy in West Bengal

A political row has erupted in West Bengal as Agricultural Marketing Minister Becharam Manna charges that businessmen, allegedly backed by the BJP-led central government, have exported significant amounts of potatoes to Bangladesh.

Speaking in the state Assembly on Tuesday, Manna asserted that these exports occurred in early November, defying state-imposed export restrictions intended to curb rising local prices.

The minister announced a state-led probe to identify those responsible, amid accusations of dishonest traders hoarding potatoes, thereby creating an engineered scarcity and exacerbating local market conditions.

