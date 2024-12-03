Jharkhand's Battle Against Extremism and Illegal Mining: A Government's Pledge

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren affirmed his government's dedication to eliminating Maoist activities and remnant extremism. During a high-level meeting with top officials, Soren reviewed the state's law enforcement strategies.

The session focused on tackling crime, curbing illegal mining, and addressing drug abuse and cybercrime. Soren instructed officials to combat illegal mining decisively, criticizing its impact on the state's reputation and natural resources.

Highlighting cybercrime as a significant threat, he urged the formation of a technical cell within the police department, deploying specialized officers to combat these digital offenses effectively.

