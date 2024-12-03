Haryana's Battle Against Drug Smuggling: Rewards for Whistleblowers

Nayab Singh Saini, the Chief Minister of Haryana, declared a new initiative to combat drug smuggling in the state during a recent announcement on Tuesday.

The initiative offers rewards for whistleblowers who provide information about drug-related activities, with a promise to conceal their identities.

A review meeting was held with officials in which Saini stressed the importance of public cooperation and acting strict against offenders to eradicate the drug menace from Haryana.

