Haryana's Battle Against Drug Smuggling: Rewards for Whistleblowers
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a reward initiative for whistleblowers providing information on drug smuggling. Ensuring anonymity for informants, Saini emphasizes the need for strict action against smugglers and public cooperation to combat drugs. Initiatives include incentives for drug-free villages and commendation for effective police work.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Nayab Singh Saini, the Chief Minister of Haryana, declared a new initiative to combat drug smuggling in the state during a recent announcement on Tuesday.
The initiative offers rewards for whistleblowers who provide information about drug-related activities, with a promise to conceal their identities.
A review meeting was held with officials in which Saini stressed the importance of public cooperation and acting strict against offenders to eradicate the drug menace from Haryana.
