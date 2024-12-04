Court Upholds Federal Use of Seattle Airport for Deportations
A federal appeals court ruled that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement can continue using a Seattle airport for deportation flights, rejecting a local order against Trump's immigration policies. King County's previous ban was seen as discriminatory and against a federal contract. ICE deportations resumed in May 2023.
In a significant decision, a federal appeals court has upheld the use of a Seattle airport for deportation flights by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), turning down a 2019 local order initially aimed at countering the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump.
King County Executive Dow Constantine had earlier attempted to halt deportations by restricting future leases at Boeing Field, reflecting Seattle's resistance to Trump's stance. This prompted ICE to temporarily relocate deportation operations to Yakima, a more distant site.
The ruling by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals backed a prior decision, emphasizing federal government's authority. King County acknowledged the verdict, deciding not to appeal further, despite expressing disagreement with the ruling.
