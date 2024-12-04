Left Menu

UN Watchdog to Lead ICC Probe Amid Conflict of Interest Concerns

A UN watchdog will investigate sexual misconduct allegations against ICC's top prosecutor, Karim Khan. Concerns arise due to Khan's wife's past work with the oversight body. ICC's efforts to combat international crimes are affected by internal accusations and external geopolitical pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:27 IST
The United Nations watchdog has been chosen to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor, Karim Khan, raising potential conflict of interest concerns. The decision was revealed by The Associated Press on Tuesday and has sparked discussions within the court due to Khan's wife's previous association with the oversight body.

During the ICC's annual meeting in The Hague, Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan shared updates on politically-charged investigations into war crimes in Ukraine, Gaza, and Venezuela. However, these announcements come amid personal allegations that have lingered over him, casting a shadow on the criminal court's assembly.

The allegations relate to an accusation that Khan coerced a female aide into a sexual relationship, which surfaced as two employees shared the claim earlier this year. The ICC's handling of such allegations, including the selection of the UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services for probing the case, is under scrutiny from human rights groups and the general public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

