Cross-Strait Tensions: The Fallout of President Lai's U.S. Visit

In a firm response to mounting military pressure from Beijing, Taiwan's top China strategist declared on Wednesday that aggressive Chinese maneuvers serve only to deepen the divide between the two entities. This comes in light of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's recent U.S. visit, deemed necessary by his administration for diplomatic engagements.

During his itinerary, President Lai made stops in Hawaii and Guam as waypoints en route to Pacific nations with formal ties to Taipei. Chinese state media, meanwhile, forewarned of imminent military retaliations to his U.S. transit, which they term an act of seeking independence.

Addressing the media, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council minister reiterated the island's resistance to military intimidation and emphasized the increasing importance of global attention on Beijing's drill threats. The minister also highlighted the strong public backing for Lai's efforts to strengthen international relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)