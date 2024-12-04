Unraveling the Plot: Anmol Bishnoi and the Mumbai Assassination

Anmol Bishnoi, sibling to the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has emerged as the primary conspirator in the high-profile assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, according to Mumbai police.

The police made this revelation while appealing to a special court for the remand of eight suspects linked to the case, invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to strengthen their investigation.

The tragic incident saw former Maharashtra minister Siddique gunned down on October 12, with subsequent investigations leading to Bishnoi's implication and a wide-reaching probe to uncover the financing and operation of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)