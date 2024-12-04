Left Menu

Stalemate in Ukraine: Awaiting Peace Talks Amid Global Tensions

Russia maintains no immediate grounds for negotiation to end the Ukraine war, as global discussions intensify after Donald Trump's electoral victory. Despite ongoing international mediation attempts, including from Qatar, the Kremlin stands firm against talks unless Ukraine abandons NATO ambitions and retracts from Russian-occupied areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:25 IST
Stalemate in Ukraine: Awaiting Peace Talks Amid Global Tensions
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Russia declared there are currently no foundations for peace negotiations to conclude the ongoing war in Ukraine, reinforcing a longstanding stance as global dialogue intensifies following Donald Trump's U.S. election win. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov restated this position to Izvestia newspaper, expressing gratitude towards nations, including Qatar, that have offered mediation.

While Qatar has facilitated the return of Ukrainian children taken by Russian forces, the conflict has seen thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Valentina Matviyenko, the Federation Council speaker, indicated potential peace discussions could commence in 2025.

Sources reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin might entertain ceasefire talks with Trump, contemplating a front-line freeze. However, the Kremlin insists no negotiation is possible unless Ukraine ceases NATO ambitions and retracts troops from Russian-held territories, thus raising Kyiv's concerns that Trump's quick resolution proposals might unfavorably benefit Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

