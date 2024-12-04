Malaysia-Singapore Economic Zone Deal Postponed

The anticipated signing of a special economic zone agreement between Malaysia and Singapore is facing a delay. Set to be held in the southern state of Johor, this arrangement aims to bolster economic collaboration between the two nations.

Originally scheduled for December 9, the signing has now been pushed to January. The postponement comes in the wake of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's recent COVID-19 diagnosis, as mentioned by Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

This development highlights the ongoing challenges leaders face amid the pandemic, marking a temporary setback for the economic aspirations of both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)