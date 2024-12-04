Anil Jindal's Bail: Supreme Court Decision in Rs 770 Crore Fraud Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Anil Jindal, chairperson of SRS Group, amidst accusations of a Rs 770 crore fraud investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. Despite the gravity of the crime, Jindal's extended jail time—six-years and counting without trial—was pivotal in the court's decision.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna highlighted the years Jindal has spent behind bars and remarked that even a possible 10-year sentence should not preclude a fair bail given the circumstances. Bail conditions include surrendering his passport and disclosing financial and property details.

The SFIO's allegations against Jindal include crafting fake financial documents to acquire bank loans, linked to the SRS Group's business sectors, such as gold and real estate. However, the case awaits trial initiation, compelling the court to fast-track proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)