Escalating Conflict: Tensions Surge in Gaza Strip

Israeli tanks have advanced into the northern parts of Khan Younis in Gaza's south, as medics report airstrikes resulting in at least 20 deaths across the enclave.

Residents noted the tank movement followed Israeli military evacuation orders, citing prior rocket launches. With shells landing near homes, families rushed towards Al-Mawasi, a humanitarian-designated area, for safety.

Medics detailed that 11 individuals, including children and a medic, died in three airstrikes on central Gaza. Five were killed while waiting outside a bakery, and nine more died from tank fire in Rafah, near Egypt's border.

The Israeli military has not commented on these reports. Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya reported recurrent firing on Kamal Adwan Hospital, resulting in one critical injury among staff. 'Drones are deploying shrapnel-filled bombs,' said Abu Safiya, describing the urgent situation.

In Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun, residents claimed forces detonated numerous houses. Palestinians allege Israel seeks a Gaza buffer zone through evacuations and bombardments, allegations Israel denies, citing efforts to inhibit Hamas regrouping after a deadly October attack that left over 1,200 Israelis dead and over 250 kidnapped.

Israel's military campaign has claimed over 44,400 Palestinian lives, injured many, and devastated much of Gaza. While a ceasefire with Hezbollah ended recent Lebanon skirmishes, Gaza's conflict persists, suffering only a brief ceasefire over a year ago.

