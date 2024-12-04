Supreme Court Cracks Down on Illicit Sand Mining

The Supreme Court has termed illegal sand mining a 'serious' issue, calling for strict measures against the rampant activities. The court has requested five states, including Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, to present facts and figures regarding the matter, to be heard in 2025.

The 2018 PIL, submitted by M Alagarsamy, calls for a CBI investigation into illegal sand mining across Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. The petition criticizes authorities for allowing mining without environmental clearance, leading to environmental damage.

The bench is assessing whether sand mining requires an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). It has urged states to respond promptly, with a potential fine imposed for delays. Allegations of collusion are raised, as illegal mining disrupts the environment and law and order in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)