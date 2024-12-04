Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Harrowing 19-Year-Old's Gang Rape Case

In a significant development, five men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the victim's parents reported her missing last Saturday. She was located on Tuesday, recounting a harrowing ordeal to the police.

According to her statement, the accused, identified as Neeraj Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shyam Sundar Yadav, Vimlesh Paswan, and Bindu Gupta, forcibly took her from her residence and committed the heinous crime. Legal action was initiated, and the suspects are currently in custody as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)