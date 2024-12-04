Unity in Protest: Madhya Pradesh's Stand Against Bangladeshi Atrocities

Protests erupted for the second day in Madhya Pradesh, as crowds rallied against the reported atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Marches and slogans echoed through various cities, drawing support from BJP leaders and ministers.

Shops and markets across Bhopal, Indore, and other towns shuttered for half a day in a show of solidarity. The Hindu community in Bangladesh, a minority in the Muslim-majority nation, reportedly faced over 200 attacks across more than 50 districts after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

State BJP president VD Sharma and other political leaders participated in marches, calling for the Indian government's intervention. Protesters gathered in significant numbers in Indore, submitting a memorandum to the local administration, urging pressure on Bangladesh to ensure safety and religious freedom for Hindus and other minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)