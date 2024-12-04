Harrowing Crime Against Innocence in Kolkata
A seven-month-old girl, the daughter of a homeless couple, was allegedly raped in Kolkata. The incident was reported on November 30 after the child was found crying alone. Investigation and medical examinations confirmed sexual assault, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrator.
- Country:
- India
The city of Kolkata is reeling after news emerged of a harrowing crime involving a seven-month-old girl, the daughter of a homeless couple. According to police reports, the infant was allegedly raped, sparking widespread outrage and a call for justice.
The horrifying incident was uncovered when a concerned citizen contacted the Burtolla police station on November 30, reporting a child found crying profusely and alone on the footpath outside his residence. The police quickly intervened, and the toddler was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Medical examinations revealed shocking injuries and confirm suspicions of sexual assault. Police suspect the involvement of unidentified individuals and are scouring CCTV footage and interviewing locals as part of their investigation to apprehend the perpetrator responsible for this grievous act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
