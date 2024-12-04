Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Georgia: Opposition Leader Detained Amid Protests

Nika Gvaramia, leader of Georgia's Coalition for Change, was detained by police in Tbilisi after reportedly being beaten unconscious. The arrest coincides with raids on other opposition parties amid protests against halting EU talks. The political unrest follows the government's suspension of negotiations with the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:25 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Political tensions in Georgia have escalated with the detention of Nika Gvaramia, the leader of the opposition Coalition for Change party. Gvaramia was reportedly beaten unconscious by police on Wednesday amid sweeping raids on opposition parties in Tbilisi.

A video released by the party on platform X shows Gvaramia being carried down steps by several men. The arrest comes amid growing unrest over the Georgian government's decision to suspend talks on joining the European Union, which has sparked six nights of protests in the capital.

Additional members of opposition parties, including the United National Movement, have reported unauthorized police raids. Meanwhile, Georgia's Prime Minister has lauded the police for their handling of the demonstrations, despite accusations from the public ombudsman of police brutality amounting to torture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

