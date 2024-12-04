Political Turmoil in Georgia: Opposition Leader Detained Amid Protests

Political tensions in Georgia have escalated with the detention of Nika Gvaramia, the leader of the opposition Coalition for Change party. Gvaramia was reportedly beaten unconscious by police on Wednesday amid sweeping raids on opposition parties in Tbilisi.

A video released by the party on platform X shows Gvaramia being carried down steps by several men. The arrest comes amid growing unrest over the Georgian government's decision to suspend talks on joining the European Union, which has sparked six nights of protests in the capital.

Additional members of opposition parties, including the United National Movement, have reported unauthorized police raids. Meanwhile, Georgia's Prime Minister has lauded the police for their handling of the demonstrations, despite accusations from the public ombudsman of police brutality amounting to torture.

