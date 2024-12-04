Brothers Arrested for Murder Over Alleged Black Magic Drama
Two brothers were arrested for allegedly murdering an auto-rickshaw driver, Navas, in a hill district, suspecting him of performing black magic. The murder, captured on CCTV, was premeditated due to personal enmity. The police continue their investigation into potential accomplices in the conspiracy.
In a shocking turn of events, police in a hill district have arrested two brothers, Suminshad and Sujinshad, for the alleged murder of an auto-rickshaw driver named Navas. The incident reportedly stemmed from suspicions that Navas had performed black magic in front of their hotel.
The murder took place on Tuesday morning when Navas was rammed by a jeep, driven by Suminshad, on Chundale Estate Road. According to the police, the act was premeditated, fueled by personal vendettas. Witnesses and CCTV evidence played a crucial role in confirming the details of the crime.
Authorities are probing the incident further to determine if there were any additional conspirators. The tragic event highlights ongoing tensions surrounding beliefs in black magic and its dire consequences in some communities.
