Left Menu

Brothers Arrested for Murder Over Alleged Black Magic Drama

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly murdering an auto-rickshaw driver, Navas, in a hill district, suspecting him of performing black magic. The murder, captured on CCTV, was premeditated due to personal enmity. The police continue their investigation into potential accomplices in the conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:33 IST
Brothers Arrested for Murder Over Alleged Black Magic Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, police in a hill district have arrested two brothers, Suminshad and Sujinshad, for the alleged murder of an auto-rickshaw driver named Navas. The incident reportedly stemmed from suspicions that Navas had performed black magic in front of their hotel.

The murder took place on Tuesday morning when Navas was rammed by a jeep, driven by Suminshad, on Chundale Estate Road. According to the police, the act was premeditated, fueled by personal vendettas. Witnesses and CCTV evidence played a crucial role in confirming the details of the crime.

Authorities are probing the incident further to determine if there were any additional conspirators. The tragic event highlights ongoing tensions surrounding beliefs in black magic and its dire consequences in some communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024