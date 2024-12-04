Detained Under Public Safety Act: A Crackdown in Doda

An over-ground worker linked to a terror group was detained in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday under the stringent Public Safety Act, as confirmed by local police.

The law permits detention without formal charges for up to two years, and in this case, the detainee was accused of attempting to spread a terror network with external support. Police emphasized his actions posed a significant risk to local peace and security.

The individual has been placed in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, following a detention order by the district magistrate. Authorities warned this measure serves as a stern message to anti-national elements of the rigid enforcement of the law.

