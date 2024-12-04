Relief for Jharkhand CM Soren as Court Grants Exemption
The Jharkhand High Court has granted Chief Minister Hemant Soren exemption from appearing in person before the MP/MLA court in Ranchi related to a money laundering case. The exemption, valid until December 16, was issued despite multiple past summonses by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
In a significant legal development, the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday provided much-needed relief to Chief Minister Hemant Soren by exempting him from appearing personally before the MP/MLA court in Ranchi.
The case, rooted in allegations of money laundering linked to a land scam, saw the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pushing for Soren's personal appearance due to his non-compliance with multiple summonses. Despite the pressure, the court ruled in favor of Soren, granting him exemption until December 16.
Soren had challenged the earlier directive compelling his presence, citing official commitments. With the high court's intervention, he now has a reprieve, as the ED has been given a week's time to file a counter affidavit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
