Violence Erupts Inside Aadharwadi Central Prison: Six Inmates Attack RPF Jawan

Six under-trial prisoners allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old inmate, an RPF jawan from Haryana, at Aadharwadi Central Prison in Thane district. The incident occurred during a fight outside a barrack when the victim intervened. A criminal case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident at Aadharwadi Central Prison in Thane, six under-trial prisoners allegedly launched a violent attack on a fellow inmate, a 34-year-old RPF jawan from Haryana, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The attack reportedly took place Tuesday morning when the victim attempted to mediate a dispute between the group of six and another prisoner on watchman duty outside his barrack.

Armed with stones and buckets, the assailants left the victim injured. A criminal case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been filed, and investigations are ongoing, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

