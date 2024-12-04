Violence Erupts Inside Aadharwadi Central Prison: Six Inmates Attack RPF Jawan

In a disturbing incident at Aadharwadi Central Prison in Thane, six under-trial prisoners allegedly launched a violent attack on a fellow inmate, a 34-year-old RPF jawan from Haryana, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The attack reportedly took place Tuesday morning when the victim attempted to mediate a dispute between the group of six and another prisoner on watchman duty outside his barrack.

Armed with stones and buckets, the assailants left the victim injured. A criminal case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been filed, and investigations are ongoing, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)