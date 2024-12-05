Major Migrant Sweep in Mexico Amid U.S. Pressure
Mexican authorities detained over 5,200 migrants during a major nationwide operation as the country faces pressure from the U.S. to curb border arrivals. Mexican officials have apprehended nearly 350,000 migrants since early October. The military and police are increasingly involved in migration control measures.
Mexican authorities executed a significant operation on Tuesday, detaining over 5,200 migrants nationwide, officials confirmed on Wednesday. This extensive sweep comes as the nation faces growing pressure from the incoming U.S. administration to intensify efforts against illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has demanded that Mexico increase efforts to halt the flow of migrants and synthetic drugs, like fentanyl, into the United States. He has threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico if these issues are not addressed. Since October 1, Mexican officials report that nearly 350,000 migrants have been apprehended.
Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that a recent caravan of migrants, journeying through the southern region of the country, would be intercepted with migration authorities already addressing those remaining. The recent operation saw the Army, National Guard, and state police providing crucial support to migration authorities, particularly in the south where Central American migrants often arrive on foot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
