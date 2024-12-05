Amnesty International's Genocide Allegations: Controversy and Global Reactions

Amnesty International has leveled serious accusations against Israel, stating that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide. The organization's report highlights deliberate strikes and infrastructure degradation, suggesting these are aimed at decimating the Palestinian population.

The report, released amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, accuses Israel of impeding aid and supplies, further endangering civilian lives. Amnesty calls on global allies, including the United States, to reconsider military support for Israel, insisting these actions contravene international norms.

Israel vehemently refutes the claims, labeling them as antisemitic and baseless. Government officials assert that military operations target Hamas fighters and infrastructure, adhering to international law standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)