Thane Man Nabbed with Country-Made Explosives in Bomb Bust

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, after police seized 10 country-made bombs. Acting on a tip, authorities detained him near the Saket ground. Intended for sale, these explosives were reportedly concealed in wheat flour and often used in rural areas for hunting wild boars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody by Thane city police following the seizure of 10 country-made bombs, a police official confirmed on Thursday.

According to senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde, the arrest was made after officers increased surveillance based on a tip-off. The suspect was detained upon his arrival near the Saket ground on December 2.

Investigations revealed that the man, who hails from Mangaon in Raigad district, planned to sell the explosives in Thane. He reportedly stated that these bombs, hidden in wheat flour, are typically used for hunting wild boars in certain rural communities. Authorities have filed charges under laws concerning negligent conduct with explosive substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

