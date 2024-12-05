Left Menu

Ambedkar's Legacy Ignored by Congress, Says Meghwal

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized the Congress for not recognizing B R Ambedkar's contributions and allegedly orchestrating his defeat in the first Lok Sabha elections. Meghwal credited Ambedkar for founding the RBI and Finance Commission, highlighting efforts by PM Modi to honor his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:50 IST
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has accused the Congress party of failing to recognize Dr. B R Ambedkar's contributions, claiming they were responsible for his electoral defeat in the inaugural Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Meghwal praised Ambedkar for his instrumental role in establishing the Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Commission while criticizing the Congress for not acknowledging his impact on the Constitution.

Meghwal lauded initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the establishment of an international Ambedkar center and efforts to empower Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs, setting them apart from the former Congress governments.

