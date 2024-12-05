Ambedkar's Legacy Ignored by Congress, Says Meghwal

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has accused the Congress party of failing to recognize Dr. B R Ambedkar's contributions, claiming they were responsible for his electoral defeat in the inaugural Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Meghwal praised Ambedkar for his instrumental role in establishing the Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Commission while criticizing the Congress for not acknowledging his impact on the Constitution.

Meghwal lauded initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the establishment of an international Ambedkar center and efforts to empower Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs, setting them apart from the former Congress governments.

