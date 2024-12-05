Left Menu

Controversial Arrest: BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy's Clash with Law

BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested over allegations of threatening and obstructing a police officer. Reddy claims the arrest was illegal following a dispute involving claims of phone tapping. This incident escalated when additional BRS leaders were detained while attempting to support Reddy.

Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:36 IST
BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy faced arrest on Thursday amid accusations of threatening, abusing, and hindering a police officer, police officials reported.

Reddy, a lawmaker from Huzurabad, was apprehended at his home in Kondapur. Upon arrest, the MLA contended it was an 'illegal' detention.

Meanwhile, police detained several BRS party members, including notable former minister T Harish Rao, when they arrived to show support for Reddy. The arrest stemmed from a complaint by Banjara Hills Police Station Inspector, accusing Reddy and others of unlawful assembly and various other offenses.

The altercation occurred when Reddy allegedly led a group obstructing an Inspector's vehicle while on emergency duty, notwithstanding advice to file their complaint at the station through proper channels.

Reddy claimed he visited the police station to report suspected phone tapping, implicating involvement of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a senior police officer in unauthorized surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

