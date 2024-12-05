Kurram Conflict: Ceasefire in Sight

In a significant move to quell ongoing sectarian tensions in northwest Pakistan, local authorities have decided to enforce a ban on rallies in the neighbouring districts of Kurram. The decision came during a council meeting held on Thursday, amid hopes for a sustainable ceasefire in Kohat division.

The region has been embroiled in clashes since last month, claiming 133 lives between November 21 and December 2. After discussions with tribal leaders, officials resolved to extend the ban to Hangu, Kohat, and Orakzai districts, which have not reported violence since the ceasefire took effect on December 2.

Provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Kohat Division Commissioner Moatasim Billah spearheaded consultations with tribal representatives to reach a lasting resolution. A future ceasefire agreement in Kohat is anticipated, aiming to prevent disruptions on the Tall-Kohat road and ensure legal action against violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)