Kurram Conflict: Ceasefire in Sight

In northwest Pakistan’s Kohat division, local authorities, in conjunction with the grand jirga and peace committee, have enforced a ban on rallies amid sectarian tensions in Kurram that resulted in significant loss of life. Efforts are underway to secure a lasting ceasefire between feuding tribes, fostering hopes for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move to quell ongoing sectarian tensions in northwest Pakistan, local authorities have decided to enforce a ban on rallies in the neighbouring districts of Kurram. The decision came during a council meeting held on Thursday, amid hopes for a sustainable ceasefire in Kohat division.

The region has been embroiled in clashes since last month, claiming 133 lives between November 21 and December 2. After discussions with tribal leaders, officials resolved to extend the ban to Hangu, Kohat, and Orakzai districts, which have not reported violence since the ceasefire took effect on December 2.

Provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Kohat Division Commissioner Moatasim Billah spearheaded consultations with tribal representatives to reach a lasting resolution. A future ceasefire agreement in Kohat is anticipated, aiming to prevent disruptions on the Tall-Kohat road and ensure legal action against violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

