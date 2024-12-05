Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza Conflict
Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians during the Gaza conflict. This historic determination comes after an extensive investigation, despite Israel's denial and claims of self-defense. The accusation is amidst ongoing legal actions in international courts against Israeli leaders.
Amnesty International has leveled serious accusations against Israel, alleging genocide in the ongoing Gaza conflict, igniting a storm of denials from Israeli officials. The human rights group’s findings claim that the legal criteria set by the 1948 Genocide Convention are met.
The accusations have sparked international attention, as Israel rebutted with claims of adherence to international law following Hamas's cross-border attack on October 7. While Amnesty's Israeli branch disagreed, they highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Conversely, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders on war crimes charges, which they deny. Amnesty's report calls for further investigation into possible crimes against humanity, maintaining that their research indicates genocidal intents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
