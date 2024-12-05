Xi Jinping Ramps Up Anti-Corruption Measures in Chinese Military

Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the imperative need to uphold discipline and intensify the fight against corruption within the military, according to state broadcaster CCTV. He stressed the significance of modernizing China's information warfare capabilities.

Since last year, a significant anti-corruption purge in China's military has seen at least nine PLA generals and defense industry executives ousted from the legislative body. Xi's remarks on military loyalty, purity, and reliability come after the recent suspension and investigation of a top-ranking military official for serious disciplinary violations.

Xi's visit marked the first inspection of the newly established military information warfare department, part of a major restructuring of China's armed forces since 2015. The new unit emphasizes the ruling Communist Party's focus on non-conventional warfare, safeguarding China's military systems against cyber threats.

