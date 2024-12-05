Left Menu

Xi Jinping Ramps Up Anti-Corruption Measures in Chinese Military

Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored the importance of discipline and tackling corruption in the military, alongside enhancing information warfare capabilities. This call to action comes amid a major anti-corruption campaign within China's armed forces, with several high-ranking officials removed. Xi's statements highlight modern military restructuring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:29 IST
Xi Jinping Ramps Up Anti-Corruption Measures in Chinese Military
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the imperative need to uphold discipline and intensify the fight against corruption within the military, according to state broadcaster CCTV. He stressed the significance of modernizing China's information warfare capabilities.

Since last year, a significant anti-corruption purge in China's military has seen at least nine PLA generals and defense industry executives ousted from the legislative body. Xi's remarks on military loyalty, purity, and reliability come after the recent suspension and investigation of a top-ranking military official for serious disciplinary violations.

Xi's visit marked the first inspection of the newly established military information warfare department, part of a major restructuring of China's armed forces since 2015. The new unit emphasizes the ruling Communist Party's focus on non-conventional warfare, safeguarding China's military systems against cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024