Assam Police Tightens Security Against Infiltration

Assam Police apprehended four Bangladeshi infiltrators and repatriated them. This is part of an ongoing operation tightening the surveillance along the Indo-Bangladesh border. With 161 arrests since August, authorities are increasing vigilance in response to disturbances in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:50 IST
In a recent operation, Assam Police have apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals accused of infiltrating Indian soil and have subsequently handed them over to authorities in Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Thursday.

The Chief Minister emphasized that strict monitoring is in place along the Indo-Bangladesh border. He mentioned that the infiltrators, identified as Rumana Shaikh, Md Badshah Shaikh, Reksona Khatun, and Musama Aisha Khatun, were caught near the border and sent back. This has been communicated through his post on 'X'.

Since August, 161 illegal entrants have been captured and sent back due to growing tensions in Bangladesh. The BSF and Assam Police are intensifying patrols along the 1,885-kilometer border in the Northeast to prevent future illegal entries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

