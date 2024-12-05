Assam Police Tightens Security Against Infiltration
Assam Police apprehended four Bangladeshi infiltrators and repatriated them. This is part of an ongoing operation tightening the surveillance along the Indo-Bangladesh border. With 161 arrests since August, authorities are increasing vigilance in response to disturbances in Bangladesh.
In a recent operation, Assam Police have apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals accused of infiltrating Indian soil and have subsequently handed them over to authorities in Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Thursday.
The Chief Minister emphasized that strict monitoring is in place along the Indo-Bangladesh border. He mentioned that the infiltrators, identified as Rumana Shaikh, Md Badshah Shaikh, Reksona Khatun, and Musama Aisha Khatun, were caught near the border and sent back. This has been communicated through his post on 'X'.
Since August, 161 illegal entrants have been captured and sent back due to growing tensions in Bangladesh. The BSF and Assam Police are intensifying patrols along the 1,885-kilometer border in the Northeast to prevent future illegal entries.
