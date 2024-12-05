Left Menu

India's Recognition for Social Security Innovation in Asia-Pacific

India has been honored with awards for its exemplary social security practices at the Asia-Pacific Regional Social Security Forum in Saudi Arabia. The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) earned certificates for initiatives in communication, e-proceedings, outreach, multilingual support, and efficient pension provision on retirement day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:51 IST
India's Recognition for Social Security Innovation in Asia-Pacific
Orion Innovation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India has been recognized at the Asia-Pacific Regional Social Security Forum in Saudi Arabia for its outstanding practices in delivering social security to its workforce. The Ministry of Labor announced the accolade on Thursday, marking a significant achievement for the nation.

Presented by Mohammed Azman, President of the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the 'Good Practice Award for Asia and Pacific 2024' celebrates India's advancements in social security. The award ceremony took place at the Regional Social Security Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) was particularly honored, receiving five certificates of merit. These awards lauded EPFO for its innovative communication channels, the implementation of electronic procedures in justice delivery, district outreach efforts like 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat,' multilingual call center services, and 'Prayaas,' an initiative streamlining pension payment orders on retirement day. These recognitions underscore EPFO's commitment to reforming and modernizing in tune with evolving socio-economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024