India's Recognition for Social Security Innovation in Asia-Pacific

India has been recognized at the Asia-Pacific Regional Social Security Forum in Saudi Arabia for its outstanding practices in delivering social security to its workforce. The Ministry of Labor announced the accolade on Thursday, marking a significant achievement for the nation.

Presented by Mohammed Azman, President of the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the 'Good Practice Award for Asia and Pacific 2024' celebrates India's advancements in social security. The award ceremony took place at the Regional Social Security Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) was particularly honored, receiving five certificates of merit. These awards lauded EPFO for its innovative communication channels, the implementation of electronic procedures in justice delivery, district outreach efforts like 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat,' multilingual call center services, and 'Prayaas,' an initiative streamlining pension payment orders on retirement day. These recognitions underscore EPFO's commitment to reforming and modernizing in tune with evolving socio-economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)