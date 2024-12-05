Revolutionizing Housing: Telangana's Transparent Approach

In a groundbreaking move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has introduced a new mobile application designed to enhance the beneficiary verification process for the Congress government's 'Indiramma' housing scheme.

The app aims to eliminate malpractices by enabling government personnel to verify applications at applicants' homes, inputting essential details regarding financial status and land availability. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to transparency, with technology playing a pivotal role in ensuring only eligible candidates, particularly from marginalised groups, are selected.

In a swipe at the previous BRS regime, Reddy highlighted their failure to deliver promised housing projects, contrasting it with his administration's plans to construct 25 lakh homes in five years. The initiative emphasizes aiding 'the poorest of the poor,' emphasizing support for Dalits and Adivasis.

(With inputs from agencies.)