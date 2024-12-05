Justice Delayed: Parents' Fight for Abhaya

The parents of a young doctor, who was tragically raped and murdered at the R G Kar Medical College in West Bengal four months ago, voiced their frustration with the opposition BJP's lack of concrete action in seeking justice for their daughter. They have resolved to take their protest to the streets.

The parents, supported by the Junior Doctors Front, plan to participate in a rally at the health department headquarters, Swastha Bhavan. They criticized the reinstatement of junior doctors in the West Bengal Medical Council, suggesting it raises doubts about the government's commitment to holding those responsible accountable.

Despite political pressures, the parents remain steadfast. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari emphasized the need to set aside political interests and uncover the truth, while demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)