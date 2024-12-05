Cyber Crime Scandal: Retired Army Man Loses Rs 61 Lakh in Himachal
A retired army man from Himachal Pradesh's Una district was swindled out of Rs 61 lakh by cybercriminals who posed as police personnel and threatened him with false money laundering charges.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling testament to the ever-growing cybercrime menace, a retired army personnel from Himachal Pradesh's Una district has been defrauded of Rs 61 lakh. The victim, Rakesh Kumar, now serving as a school headmaster, was targeted by criminals posing as law enforcement officers.
The criminals contacted him with fraudulent claims, alleging Kumar's involvement in a money laundering case linked to a notorious figure, Naresh Goyal. Utilizing fear and deception, the fraudsters persuaded Kumar to transfer his entire savings to their specified accounts under the guise of 'verification.'
Himachal Pradesh Police have launched an investigation, seeking to track down the perpetrators behind this elaborate financial scam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Louisville Police Officers Injured in Smoketown Shooting
High Stakes in UP By-Elections as SP Calls for Fair Voting Amid Police Concerns
Handwara Police Seize Vehicle in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown
Queens Showdown: NYC Police Fatally Shoot Armed Robbery Suspect
Poll Crackdown: Police Suspensions in UP Amid Voting Disputes