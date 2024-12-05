Cyber Crime Scandal: Retired Army Man Loses Rs 61 Lakh in Himachal

In a chilling testament to the ever-growing cybercrime menace, a retired army personnel from Himachal Pradesh's Una district has been defrauded of Rs 61 lakh. The victim, Rakesh Kumar, now serving as a school headmaster, was targeted by criminals posing as law enforcement officers.

The criminals contacted him with fraudulent claims, alleging Kumar's involvement in a money laundering case linked to a notorious figure, Naresh Goyal. Utilizing fear and deception, the fraudsters persuaded Kumar to transfer his entire savings to their specified accounts under the guise of 'verification.'

Himachal Pradesh Police have launched an investigation, seeking to track down the perpetrators behind this elaborate financial scam.

